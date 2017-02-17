Get out and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Annapolis Maritime Museum

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday March 18, 2017 Annual Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning: This Maritime Museum fundraising gala has great food and entertainment for everyone and is held at the museum’s waterfront campus at the end of 2nd Street in Eastport. The festivities include the burning of the socks – a spring tradition at the Museum – plus live music. A display of waterman’s workboats will be at the Museum’s waterfront campus. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 410-295-0104 or visit www.amaritime.org.

Are you looking for a fulfilling and engaging project that is fun and educational? Volunteers are needed for many of our available positions, including: 1. Museum Docents: We are looking for outgoing and dedicated individuals to guide and inspire visitors throughout the renovated McNasby’s Oyster Company during operating hours Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. All training and materials provided: 2. Education Volunteers: There is nothing more inspiring than to see kids form a connection with the Chesapeake Bay and its unique maritime heritage. AMM has various educational programs for students ranging from Pre-K to 6th grade preparing these students to become better stewards of the Bay. Education programs typically run during the week day and times may vary; and, 3. Garden Club: Do you have a Green Thumb or just know your plants and flowers? If so, the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Garden Club is looking for you! Bring your favorite gloves and shovels and get ready to beautify! Dates and times may vary. For more info, contact [email protected], visit https://amaritime.org/ or call 410-295-0104 x4.

Anne Arundel County Food and Resource Bank

The Anne Arundel County Food and Resource Bank is looking for drivers to haul food, furniture, and other items between their facility in Crownsville and various locations within Anne Arundel County. There is no heavy lifting involved. With the exception of some food pickups, there will be resources at each end to load and unload the vehicle. The Food Bank is looking for volunteers who can drive the Food Bank’s 16′ box truck. You do not need a Commercial Driving License, just a good driving record. Support in the mornings is needed, and you do not need to volunteer for every morning. Multiple volunteers are being sought so that they can support all week days. Founded in 1986, the Food Bank is the only free, multi-purpose Agency in Maryland that provides food, nutritional supplements, medical equipment, furniture, vehicles, appliances, and more to those in need, free of charge. They support individuals and other non-profits. For more information, please visit their website at www.aafoodbank.org. If you are interested, please contact Susan Thomas at 410-923-4255 or [email protected].

Arundel Lodge

Arundel Lodge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works toward a world where behavioral health disorders are not a limit to achieving a meaningful life in the community. We envision being an essential member of a community network that helps prevent behavioral health disorders and provides the care and support people need to lead healthy, productive lives. Currently we are seeking a bilingual volunteer to represent Arundel Lodge at outreach events, such as health fairs in Hispanic communities. For more information, please contact Tanya St. John at [email protected].

Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Inc.

6:30 pm – 10:00 p.m., Sat., March 11, 2017, An Evening of Jazz Gala: Sponsors and attendees are being sought for this exciting event. This gala fundraiser is being held at the Loews Annapolis Hotel; there will be live and silent auctions, and Celebrity Chef Rock Harper who won season three of Fox’s hit TV show Hell’s Kitchen, will prepare one of the main courses on the evening of the event. He has also donated a dinner for 10 for our live auction! For more information and tickets, visit the website at https://www.acaac.org/programs/gala/ or contact the Arts Council Office at 410-222-7949.

The Arts Council is a non-profit foundation which encourages and invests in the visual arts, performing arts, and historic preservation for the people of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers, 18 and older, are needed to help in the office with answering phones and computer input for membership database. Contact April Nyman at 410-222-7949 or [email protected]. Website: https://www.acaac.org/.

Historic Annapolis Foundation

Adult volunteers are needed as we start a new outreach program, “Mr. Paca’s Backyard Outreach Program”, to area schools on Feb. 15 & 16, Apr. 5, 6,7 & 26, May 9,10, & 12, 2017. Times vary at the area schools; contact Janet Hall at 410-990-4514 or [email protected] to choose times and school locations. The program is rooted in the principal that young kids learn through play. It is designed to engage and enrich lives of our area’s young children. This play-based experience is specifically aimed at the educational needs and abilities of preschoolers. It includes story time, music with dance, an art project, a snack time that promotes healthy eating by making foods fun and interactive. This program is supported via a grant from PNC Bank.

We are always looking for volunteers for all the programs that Historic Annapolis shares with our neighbors and visitors. This includes docents for the historic Paca House and Gardens, Museum Store Retail Volunteers, Freedom Bound Docents, Hogshead living history, and William Paca Garden Volunteers are some of our ongoing programs offered because of volunteer support. All our volunteers receive training for the programs. If you enjoy our history, our culture and sharing time with visitors, please consider joining our team of volunteers! Please contact Janet Hall at 410-990-4514 or [email protected] for more information about volunteering and training opportunities. See website: http://www.annapolis.org/support/volunteer. .

The Light House

Friends of The Light House announces the 12th Annual GumboFest being held from 1:00–4:00 p.m., Sun., Feb. 26, 2017 at the Annapolis DoubleTree Hotel. All proceeds from the this Charity Gumbo Cook-Off benefit The Light House, a Homeless Prevention Support Center. For information and tickets, visit the web site at www.friendslhs.org/gumbofest/. For more information contact: Shannon Morton, Events Coordinator, at 443-569-4209 or [email protected].

The mission of The Light House is to help rebuild lives with compassion by providing shelter and services to prevent homelessness and empower people as they transition towards self-sufficiency. Volunteers are needed for a variety of duties associated with the food program, children’s programs, front desk help and adult education programs. Pro bono professional volunteers are also needed with specialized skills such as accounting, dentistry, licensed therapists, law, and carpentry. The hours are flexible for many tasks and training is provided. To volunteer or arrange to donate, please contact [email protected] or 443-569-4208.

National Electronics Museum

9:00am- 2:00pm, Feb 25, 2017, 8TH Annual Techno Swap Fest: Attention all hobbyists! Is your workshop so cluttered that you can barely work on your projects? Did you buy something online that didn’t fit into your plans? Are you still looking for that perfect gadget, part or tool? If you answered YES or NO to any of these questions, you need to attend the 8th Annual Techno-Swap-Fest to buy, sell and gawk at all the precious junk that other hobbyists crave. Entrance Donation: Adults $5.00, Kids under 16 FREE. All proceeds support the National Electronics Museum. For more information visit: http://nationalelectronicsmuseum.org/.

The museum near BWI Airport serves students and the general public by collection, preservation and display of significant artifacts and literature and the commemoration of the creativity and dedication of pioneers and workers in the field of electronics. Volunteers, age 18 and up, are needed week days and weekends for education and outreach, for special events, as an administrative assistant, as collections assistants, and for visitor services. Training will be provided. For more information and to volunteer, contact Alice Donahue, Assistant Director, at 410-765-9617 or [email protected].

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Volunteer