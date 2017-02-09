“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Bud

Free tax assistance from AACC for certain filers

| February 9, 2017
Rams Head

Hate doing your own taxes? You’re in luck – you might qualify for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at Anne Arundel Community College.

In the program, IRS-certified volunteers—faculty, alums and current students— provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals, generally residents with $54,000 or less of annual income.

The program runs 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays until Wednesday, April 12, in the Careers Building Room 326 at 101 College Parkway, Arnold.

“Our goal is to do 100 returns successfully, e-filed and accepted,” said Reb Beatty, site coordinator, assistant professor in business administration at the college and an active CPA.

To schedule an appointment, call 410-777-2390 or email hcharrington@aacc.edu. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are treated on a case by case basis. More information can be found here.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«