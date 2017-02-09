Free tax assistance from AACC for certain filers

Hate doing your own taxes? You’re in luck – you might qualify for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at Anne Arundel Community College.

In the program, IRS-certified volunteers—faculty, alums and current students— provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals, generally residents with $54,000 or less of annual income.

The program runs 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays until Wednesday, April 12, in the Careers Building Room 326 at 101 College Parkway, Arnold.

“Our goal is to do 100 returns successfully, e-filed and accepted,” said Reb Beatty, site coordinator, assistant professor in business administration at the college and an active CPA.

To schedule an appointment, call 410-777-2390 or email hcharrington@aacc.edu. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are treated on a case by case basis. More information can be found here.

