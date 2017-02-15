Foodies rejoice! Annapolis Restaurant Week is on the horizon
Foodies, Rejoice! More than 40 of Annapolis’ top restaurants will participate in the Downtown Annapolis Partnership’s annual Annapolis Restaurant Week, held February 20-26, 2017.
With a growing number of restaurants receiving acclaim from national media, Annapolis is becoming one of the hottest culinary destinations in Maryland. This year’s program provides visitors and locals an opportunity to experience the diversity of the Annapolis food scene through a variety of special deals and fixed-priced options.
During the 7 day program, restaurants will offer price fixed meals at $12.95, $15.95 or $34.95 for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Restaurants fill up quickly every year, so reservations are strongly recommended wherever possible. Reservations can be made for many of the restaurants through the Downtown Annapolis Partnership website.
This year’s restaurants are:
- Annapolis Smokehouse Tavern
- Azure Annapolis at the Westin
- BAROAK Cookhouse & Taproom
- Blackwall Hitch
- Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs
- Café Normandie
- Caliente Grill
- Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen
- Carrol’s Creek Café
- Charlie’s Bar at Mangia’s
- Chart House
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex
- Coopers Hawk Winery& Restaurant
- Fado Irish Pub
- Federal House Bar & Grille
- Galway Bay Irish Pub
- Gordon Biersch
- Harry Browne’s
- Harvest Wood Grill + Tap
- India’s of Annapolis
- Iron Rooster
- John Barry Restaurant at the O’Callaghan Hotel
- Lemongrass
- Lewnes Steak House
- Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- Main & Market Cafe (formerly Main Ingredient)
- Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
- Middleton Tavern
- Miss Shirley’s Café
- O’Brien’s Steak House
- O’Learys Seafood Restaurant
- Paladar Latin Kitchen & RumBar
- Paul’s Homewood Café
- Preserve
- Rams Head Tavern
- Reynolds Tavern & 1747 Pub
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Sam’s on the Waterfront
- Severn Inn
- The Melting Pot
- Tsunami
- Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
