Ellicott City man charged in string of armed robberies in West County

Since January 24, 2017 the CID Robbery Unit has been investigating several armed robberies of businesses in Hanover. The dates and locations of those robberies are as follows:

1/24/17 Michael’s 7665 Arundel Mills Blvd., Hanover

1/24/17 Dunkin Donuts 1348 Ashton Rd., Hanover

1/24/17 7-Eleven 500 Donaldson Ave., Severn

2/7/17 Dunkin Donuts 1348 Ashton Rd., Hanover

Detectives developed a possible suspect in these robberies, and were actively investigating this suspect when another armed robbery occurred. On February 23, 2017 at 2:37 p.m., a white male entered the Dunkin Donuts located at 1348 Ashton Road in Hanover, implied a weapon and demanded money from the register. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of US currency prior to fleeing from the business on foot.

The suspect was located at his residence and detained. The victim from the robbery on February 23rd was transported to that location where he positively identified the below named arrestee as the person who committed the armed robbery.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the suspect’s vehicle and residence and the suspect was placed under arrest. Detectives are still actively investigating this case. Anyone with information about any of the above incidents is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Patrick Michael Reynolds (38)

4000 Block of Chariots Flight Way, Ellicott City, MD

Charges:

Armed Robbery (4 counts)

Attempt Robbery (1 counts)

1st Degree Assault (5 counts)

Source : AACOPD

