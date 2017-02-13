Edgewater man charged with attempted murder

On February 10, 2017 at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 20 block of Brick Church Road for an injured subject. Upon arrival, they located an adult male who had an injury to his lower back area. It was later determined by fire department personnel the injury was a gunshot wound. At first the victim was uncooperative but detectives continued the investigation and were able to identify the suspect as Peter Lambden who is known to the victim.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Lambden’s residence where they recovered multiple firearms. Lambden was not home at the time of the warrant so detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in a violent crime, multiple counts of an illegal possession of a firearm and other weapons related offenses. On February 12, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Lambden turned himself in to officers at the Southern District Station.

Suspect:

Peter David Lambden (48)

Unit Block Brick Church Road

Edgewater, Maryland

