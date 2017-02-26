Eastport Oyster Boys reunion concert to benefit West and Rhode Riverkeeper

The Eastport Oyster Boys will reunite with co-founding member and West & Rhode Riverkeeper Jeff Holland at the Galesville Memorial Hall on Friday, March 10, from 8 to 11 p.m. in a concert to benefit the West and Rhode Rivers.

Holland and fellow co-founder Kevin Brooks will reunite for this special show along with current Eastport Oyster Boys Tom Guay, Mike Lange and Andy Fegley. This special evening will be filled with Oyster Boy classics such as “Miss Lonesome,” “Good Hat, Good Dog, Good Boat” and “Subaquatic Vegetation,” along with a bushel basket of new songs inspired by life here on the shores of the Chesapeake.

Ticket sales will help the West & Rhode Riverkeeper keep the West and Rhode Rivers fishable, swimmable, crab-able and kayakable. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.westrhoderiverkeeper.org.

Beer and wine will be served for a modest additional charge. The nearby Inn at Pirate’s Cove will offer a $20 fixed-price menu for a pre-concert repast. Pirate’s Cove will donate 20% to the Riverkeeper.

