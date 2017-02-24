“Beaches
Driver flees fatal hit and run in Odenton, apprehended shortly thereafter

| February 24, 2017
Anne Arundel County Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Conway Road at Patuxent Road in Odenton this afternoon. Preliminary information indicated that a passenger car failed to stay right of the center line and struck and killed a motorcyclist traveling the opposite direction. The driver fled the scene.

Helicopters and K-9 unites searched for the suspect who was found and arrested a short time later.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released by the police. More information is expected in the morning.

