Double fatal accident along Route 3 in Crofton

On February 25th 2017 at approximately 2:28am, officers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on Crain Hwy (MD-3) northbound and Wellfleet Lane in Crofton.

A Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Crain Hwy when the Nissan Altima attempted cross Rt-3 northbound and was struck in the passenger side door which subsequently pushed it into a tree and pole.

The driver of the Charger was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries. The two occupants of the Altima were declared dead at the scene and were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

The primary cause of the crash is still under investigation but speed and alcohol use by the driver of the Charger are suspected as contributing factors. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the crash investigation and charges, if any, will be after review by the State’s Attorney.

Vehicle #1:​2012 Dodge Charger

Owner/Driver

REGINALD DONOVAN (24) -Shock Trauma

Vehicle #2:​2012 Nissan Altima

Driver

MARCUS NICHOLAS SPRIGGS​ (26)​ – Fatal injuries

Passenger

JASMINE LEE MASTIN​​ (25)​ – Fatal injuries

Source: AACOPD

