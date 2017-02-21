“Beaches
Dock Street confrontation lands man in hospital with slashed neck, Annapolis Police investigating

| February 21, 2017
StabbingOn February 18, 2017 at 150am, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center to meet with a victim injured in an assault that occurred earlier in the 100 block of Dock Street. 

The adult male victim reported that he was outside in the area of Dock St when he was involved in an altercation.  During the altercation the victim was cut in the neck with a knife causing a shallow 4 to 5 inch laceration.  The injury was not life-threatening.

 

