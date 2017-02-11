DC police chase ends in Maryland Live! Casino

UPDATE: Due to many erroneous rumors, the Anne Arundel County Police have issued the following statement:

1. The suspect was unarmed when he entered the Casino. He was followed by video surveillance and we are confident the police did not miss any gun.

2. Where did this car jacking occur? We know it occurred in Washington DC. We will defer to the Metropolitan Police Department for elements of their investigation.

3. The identity of the suspect is known and he is a DC resident, however, we are withholding the name and mug shot as the investigation continues in other jurisdictions.

4. The suspect was charged in Anne Arundel County with drug offenses. The vehicle he was in was taken to Annne Arundel County Police Headquarters where a search warrant was executed on it. The vehicle was clean and preliminarily, apparently uninvolved with the car jacking in DC. We are not sure of the suspects status with the Metropolitan Police regarding their investigation at this time.

5. The question was posed as to how many patrons left the casino during and after the brief interaction between the suspect and the police. The police department did not order an evacuation of the casino. Patrons self evacuated based on the police response and brief search for the suspect. The Anne Arundel County police then conducted a brief search for any weapons or contraband the suspect may have disposed of. Based on the suspects reconstructed movements from video review, the county police sealed off a hall way and bathroom for several minutes for a cursory search which did not turn up any contraband. Police officials then cleared the area and the casino continued operations. It is impossible for the police to determine approximate numbers of casino patrons who left the casino during this brief time frame.

6. The incident started a little after 11:00 pm. and police searches and arrest were completed a little after 11:30 pm.