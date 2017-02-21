“Beaches
County police investigating President’s Day shooting in Odenton

February 21, 2017
On February 20, 2017 at approximately 6:03 p.m., officers responded for a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Tenbrook Drive in Odenton.  Upon arrival, officers located a male victim on the ground just outside the front door of the residence suffering from a suspected gunshot wound to the body. Western patrol officers and detectives quickly identified a crime scene and witnesses. The victim was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma and is currently listed as serious but stable.

The investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence. Detectives are actively investing this incident and have developed several suspects. Updates will be provided when available.

Suspects:

  • W/M medium build
  • W/F light hair, medium build
  • W/F Brown hair, medium build
