County police investigating Annapolis bank robbery

On February 22, 2017 at approximately 2:56 p.m., officers from the Southern District responded to the Howard Bank at 116 Defense Highway in Annapolis for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival officers spoke with bank employees who stated that the subject entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. The bank employee complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. The suspect then fled from the bank on foot.

The suspect did not display or imply a weapon, and there were no injuries to bank employees. Several officers including canine and aviation responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Suspect: Black male approximately 40 to 50 years old wearing a dark clothing

Source : AACOPD

