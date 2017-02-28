County launches new website for Mayo peninsula residents

Anne Arundel County has launched a new resource website for the residents of the Mayo Peninsula.

“The residents of the Mayo Peninsula face unique infrastructure and transportation challenges that we are working tirelessly to address,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “This new informational website will allow residents to obtain vital information as we work transparently to address their concerns.”

The “one-stop-shop” website for information includes County updates regarding:

Mayo Peninsula Development: including information on the development status for planned smaller scale residential projects.

Mayo Peninsula Traffic: including information regarding improvements to Maryland Route 214.

Mayo Peninsula Parks: including information allowing citizens to work alongside the County to define a vision for parks in the Mayo area.

The site includes a “Frequently Asked Questions” section to help residents receive the information they seek in the quickest possible manner.

The new Mayo Peninsula resource website can be found online at www.aacounty.org/mayo.

