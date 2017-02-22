County Council approves government reform legislation

On Tuesday, the Anne Arundel County Council approved County Executive Steve Schuh’s legislation to expedite capital projects in the County.

“We came to office committed to making government work more efficiently,” said Schuh. “The legislation approved this evening will help ensure we can begin work on capital projects at the beginning of the fiscal year, allowing us to get a three month head start on projects crucial to enhancing our quality of life.”

Bill No. 2-17 implements the recent voter approved Charter Amendment that authorizes the County to issue interim notes for projects before the county’s annual bond ordinance is approved. This mechanism allows work to begin on July 1st on capital projects funded within the new fiscal year.

“This legislation continues our efforts to streamline county government and ensure capital projects funded in our budget do not face needless delay,” said Schuh. “I thank the County Council for supporting our efforts.”

This legislation is in addition to the County Executive’s JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program enacted in 2015, which embraces a 30 year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program to finance projects like Crofton High School and the new Police Academy.

