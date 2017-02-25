County Bar Association donates $15K to help needy students

For more than 14 years, the attorney members of the Anne Arundel Bar Association (AABA) have been strong community partners with Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), providing financial support for programs designed to ensure that our neediest students come to school ready to learn and succeed academically.

Through its charitable wing, the Anne Arundel County Bar Foundation, the AABA has been a longtime supporter of the Back to School Program, which provides backpacks and school supplies to students who cannot afford them. AABA members have donated $15,345 to AACPS through the most recent campaign, enabling the school system’s Weekend Food Program to expand to include three additional schools. The Weekend Food Program provides backpacks of easy-to-prepare food for students who are food-insecure on the weekend.

In addition this year, the AABA provided $1,300 in gift cards to Target, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle as holiday gifts for the growing population of homeless and/or unaccompanied youth in the Annapolis area. The generous support of the AABA membership enables AACPS to continue to fund and even expand programs that change the quality of life for many students and help the school system with its mission to elevate all students and eliminate all gaps.

“I am very proud that the attorneys from the Anne Arundel Bar Association recognize the needs our local students and their families have, and are willing to donate so generously to support such a great cause,” said AABA President Anne Colt Leitess. “To help others who are less fortunate is both our duty and privilege, and I thank all of the partners at AACPS and our bar association for making this possible.”

Source : AACPS

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS