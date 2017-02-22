Congregation Kneseth Israel presents movie night

On Tuesday March 7 at 7:00pm, Congregation Kneseth Israel presents two films by Israeli film-maker Rami Kimchi followed by a discussion and meet-and-greet with the film-maker. The public is invited to attend the screenings which are $5 for adults and free for students and chil and is n. The movies will be shown at Kneseth Israel and is in cooperation with the Israel Embassy and the American University Center for Israel Studies and is sponsored by Jewish Women International, Tradition Chapter and US Naval Academy Jewish Midshipman Club.

“Night of Fools” A docu-drama about a Jewish underground movement in Algeria during World War II that, with only 400 men, succeeds in taking control of the city of Algiers, in which there are 25,000 French pro-Nazi soldiers. They keep control for one night, handing the city over to the Americans, who land on the city’s shores the next morning. (57 min)

“Cinema Egypt” The film illustrates the experience of Mizrahi Jews who immigrated to Israel from Arab lands in the 1950s by focusing on the life story of Henriette, the film-maker’s mother. Cinema Egypt explores the effects of displacement and cultural estrangement in the new place she would have liked to call home. The film is interspersed with scenes from the Egyptian classic Leila, The Village Girl. (47 min)

Located in Annapolis, Congregation Kneseth Israel has served the Jewish community of Anne Arundel County for over 100 years. For more information about Congregation Kneseth Israel, visit www.knesethisrael.org.

