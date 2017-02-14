Chesapeake Climate Action Network praises Senate override of Hogan’s veto

The Maryland Senate voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Clean Energy Jobs Act of 2016 (SB 921/HB 1106), legislation that will accelerate the state’s transition to clean energy.

The bill raises Maryland’s Renewable Portfolio Standard requirement to 25 percent by 2020, including boosting the solar “carve-out” to 2.5 percent by 2020. It will create incentives for roughly 1,300 megawatts of new clean energy in Maryland and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 2.7 million metric tons per year, which will significantly improve the state’s air quality while preventing 25 to 50 premature deaths per year. The legislation will create over 1,000 living-wage, family-sustaining jobs annually through 2020 in the state’s growing clean energy sector, and increase net economic growth by up to $600 million per year due to better health outcomes and new solar construction. Hogan’s veto put all of those jobs at risk and would have forced many existing clean energy companies to leave the state.

Mike Tidwell, director of Chesapeake Climate Action Network, released the following statement:

“Today, the Maryland Senate put the final touches on a clean energy bill of true national significance. While President Trump appoints the CEO of Exxon to obstruct global climate efforts, states like Maryland will fight back here at home with jobs, cleaner air, and truly responsive government. Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland thought he could confuse state voters by siding with polluters over good-paying solar and wind jobs. Today, the people of Maryland have spoken and Hogan should listen.”

