BWI gets nod to expand international terminal

The Maryland Board of Public Works today unanimously approved a construction procurement for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to expand and improve Concourse E, the airport’s international terminal facility. The Board, chaired by Governor Larry Hogan and including Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, approved a construction contract to build a three-level, 70,000 square foot extension to Concourse E that will support growing international airline service.

The Board of Public Works approval today follows an announcement made earlier this week by Governor Hogan that BWI Marshall Airport set a new all-time passenger record in 2016, with more than 25.1 million passengers – the first time the airport has surpassed 25 million annual passengers.

“BWI continues to set records and this expansion highlights the continued success of our airport, as well as Maryland’s flourishing economy,” said Governor Hogan. “This expansion will create new job opportunities for hardworking Marylanders, while bringing greater ease and efficiency to international travel, tourism, and trade.”

The Board of Public Works approved a $60 million contract for the Whiting Turner Contracting Company, based in Baltimore. The construction will extend the international Concourse E and modernize airside and landside elements of the existing terminal. The construction will add six new airline gates—two full-service gates with airline hold rooms and four arrival-only gates.

Other features will include: a new electrical substation, added restroom facilities, new mechanical and electrical support spaces, an extension of the sterile corridor system to connect with the federal inspection station, and space for additional baggage make-up operations. The preliminary construction schedule would provide the new airline gates by summer 2018.

“This next phase of terminal development will ensure BWI Marshall has the capacity to support growing international service,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “We thank the Governor, the Comptroller, and the Treasurer for approving this procurement.”

The contract approval today builds on the state’s support for a growing BWI Marshall Airport. Governor Hogan led business and transportation leaders in November 2016 to open the Airport’s new D/E Connector facility, an important improvement that added new passenger services and international capacity at the airport, including a new security checkpoint to serve domestic and international travelers.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, including new airlines and service to new markets. The airport has posted strong growth, with 18-straight monthly passenger records through the end of 2016. International traffic has helped lead the way for the record-setting growth. For 2016, more than 1.2 million airport passengers flew nonstop to and from international destinations – a new BWI Marshall record for international passenger traffic.

