Bomb threat at Aleph Bet Jewish Day School in Annapolis

On February 27th at 9:44 a.m. the Annapolis Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Aleph Bet Jewish Day School in the 1100 block of Spa Road.

Employees at the school reported that they received a phone call indicating there was an explosive device placed inside the school. Officers responded and all the children and staff were successfully evacuated from the building. The Annapolis Fire Department’s Bomb Squad responded and investigated. Officers and K-9 units checked the building and no device was located. Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units assisted in the search.

“There has been an increase in threats to the Jewish community over the recent months,” said acting police chief Major Scott Baker. “We take these threats seriously and we will work to identify those responsible and toward a successful prosecution.”

This incident is being investigating by the Annapolis Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office. It is unknown if this incident is related other similar incidents around the country.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

