Boat Show’s “Cruisers University” to be held at USNA this year

The Annapolis Boat Shows announced today an exciting partnership that will provide Cruisers University a venue at the Naval Academy Club for its twice-yearly educational program for more than 300 cruisers.

This close affiliation between the Annapolis Boat Shows and the Naval Academy Club in Annapolis, Maryland, will include meeting accommodations for Cruisers University. Formerly called the Officers Club, the Naval Academy Club, is a historic facility consisting of multi-sized meeting rooms, dining facilities, a full service catering program, and a restaurant and lounge.

“This is a beautiful meeting facility, top-notch dining venue, and a location that is easily accessed from downtown hotels. I consider this a unique opportunity between two of the most iconic and recognizable institutions in Annapolis, which will serve to elevate both to a higher level of cooperation. We sincerely thank the Naval Academy Business Services Division (NABSD) for this opportunity and their wonderful support,” said Paul Jacobs, the president of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

“The Annapolis Boat Shows works very closely with the City of Annapolis and its business partners to put on four exceptional shows every year. However, the shows’ popularity has made adding things like classroom training virtually impossible because all the local venues are at capacity. This year, we approached NABSD, a non-appropriated funded organization, to determine if they could support us within one of their public offerings,” Jacobs added.

“Establishing a positive relationship with the City of Annapolis and its business leaders is important. We both take great pride and credit in supporting the Brigade of Midshipmen – and partnering together to enable win-win scenarios is something NABSD loves to do. It’s not often we get to extend this opportunity given our popularity among our Alumni, but things lined up perfectly. In supporting this event, NABSD will provide the profits we earn directly back to the Midshipmen Welfare Fund – another non-appropriated funded organization which supports club sports, extracurricular activities and other quality of life events for the brigade,” said Doug Borrebach, the director of NABSD.

A wide variety of classes, over 60 in all, will be offered for prospective cruisers in one-to-four-day programs. This curriculum addresses a wide range of critical topics to assist cruisers preparing to live aboard a boat and to go with confidence. From cruising the Chesapeake to circumnavigating the globe, experienced instructors have been there and done it. Buffet breakfast and lunch will be served each day at the Naval Academy Club, with events and tours planned after classes conclude.

The 2017 curriculum will be taught at the Naval Academy Club April 27-30, 2017, with the fall program running between boat shows, October 9-12, 2017. A complete list and description of classes, schedules, and instructors is available and registration can be completed online at: CruisersUniversity.com.

