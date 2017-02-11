BGE grants $300K, 9 Anne Arundel organizations get a piece of them

Baltimore Gas and Electric today awarded $302,000 in emergency response and safety grants to 64 nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations at a press conference held at the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department. The organizations formally recognized represent 9 Maryland counties and Baltimore City and the grants are part of BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grant program. There were 22 first-time award recipients.

“These nonprofit public safety and emergency response organizations are the backbone of our community, selflessly volunteering to keep us safe, and today is BGE’s way of simply thanking them,” said Valencia McClure, BGE’s vice president of governmental and external affairs and corporate relations for BGE. “At BGE, we are committed to the safety of our customers and this grant program allows us to continue that commitment by supporting the men and women who bravely respond to critical incidents in our communities every day.”

One notable first-time recipient is the Ellicott City Volunteer Firemans Association who will be outfitting EMS personnel in highly visible, water-resistant weather protective gear when responding to medical, rescue and fire calls for service. The Ellicott City Historic District Partnership will be using grant funding to aid in the reconstruction efforts taking place after the unprecedented flooding that impacted residents and businesses back in July.

“From the very first moments after the devastating flood struck Ellicott City, I have been impressed by the steadfast determination of the residents, businesses and property owners from Main Street and the West End,” said Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman. “These grants will be used to better equip our volunteer first responders and contribute to rebuilding Main Street as a model resilient community.”

BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grant program, now in its fifth year, is an integral part of BGE’s continued commitment to supporting safety and reliability while also enhancing the communities it serves. It supports nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations by providing funding that is vital to their success. Some of this year’s grants will assist agencies in purchasing items such as thermal imaging cameras, smoke alarms, CPR devices and funding for emergency preparedness drills and equipment. To date, BGE has provided over $1.6 million to 258 emergency response organizations, who share BGE’s commitment to the safety of central Maryland residents.

The following is a list of the organizations awarded with a 2016 BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grant:

Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel Alarmers—AED’s

Arnold Volunteer Fire Department — Fleet Vehicle Purchase

Arundel Volunteer Fire Department—Outfit Medical Response Vehicle

Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tool Upgrade

Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company — Thermal Imagers

Maryland Natural Resources Police Reserve Officer Association —Protective Gear

Odenton Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tools Enhancement

Orchard Beach Volunteer Fire Company—Rescue Tool Replacement

Southern Police Reserves Foundation — Safety Initiative

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS