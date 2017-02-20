Backstage with Plaid Brixx

The Ottobar hosted We The Kings 10 year tour last night. While many were caught in memories of a band from their youth I was able to catch up with Plaid Brixx a band set out to make a new mark in music. Classically packed in a van, these three Chris Duggan (Vocals & Guitar), Mark LeRose (Drums), and Jared Sawaya (Bass) are an opening band for this nostalgia tour. I was able to catch up with trio and ask them about their musical nostalgia as well as get a glimpse of who they are.

Chris Duggan resident foodie of the band was munching down some Tandoori Chicken from Sweet27 when I walked in.

EOA: Hey Chris, as a food lover are there any food stops you are looking forward to on the tour?

Chris Duggan: Yes, when we get to Philly we are stopping off at a place called Mac’s Tavern. We are huge fans of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and this is the bar from the show and is actually owned by some of the actors. Other than that we do not have a lot of time in these places it’s pretty much sleep, driving, and playing the shows. When we have a free day though I do plan on going on a yelping spree.

EOA: “Yelping Spree?” I like that phrase!

Duggan: Thanks, I just coined that!

Mark LeRose: We also want to go to Del Taco

Duggan: Blink-182 used to go to Del Taco on their tours so we want to do that and El Pollo.

Jared Sawaya: I want to go to a Shwarma place at some point.

Duggan: We can go to Mamoon’s Falafel in New York and cross that off.

EOA: Speaking of the tour, What’s it like to tour with bands that you grew up listening to?

Duggan: Our friends at home are freaking out about it.

LeRose: It’s fun just hanging out with them backstage they are so cool.

Duggan: You have them built up because how long you have listened to them but they are just people too.

EOA: Since you guys are from Columbus Ohio, have you crossed paths with any big artists from there?

Duggan: Yes, we were playing at a bar and right as we finished Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots walked in.

LeRose: I keep bumping into Josh Dun and his colorful poof of hair. When I was much younger I actually borrowed his snare once. My friend is close with him and we were playing and he mentioned I could use his buddy Josh’s snare it sounds really good. So I did and then a few years later they just blew up.

EOA: What was the inspiration of “Hipster Queen”?

Duggan: I wrote it about my girlfriend in college and about the hipster culture in NY, how people were trying to dress as ridiculous as they could.

EOA: Chris, I hear you can play pretty much any instrument under the sun.

Duggan: If it has strings I can play it.

EOA: So what instrument are you worst at?

Duggan: Violin, I fall apart when bows are involved. Jared learned bass just to be in the band.

Sawaya: Chris called me up the day before we were going out to California for a music video and he was like “hey do you want to play the bass?” and I thought, Oh, for the video! and he responded “No, forever” So I put down the keyboard and picked up a bass.

EOA: How do you break through as an opening act on a 10 year tour?

Duggan: You have to make them care. We pretty much go up there and play like we are playing Madison Square Garden and sweat through are shirts to try to get threw to a new audience every night.

EOA: That seems like the best way to do it. Thank you so much for your time.

Plaid Brixx: Thank you!

Plaid Brixx did in fact bring the energy and sweat through their shirts during the set that night. They used the stage well considering its tiny size. The Ottobar may not be MSG but they certainly attempted to make it seem that way. The synth infused upbeat pop filled the room and got through to some people. Some of the phones went down by the second and third songs, a few more phones when higher to get that shot of stage. They were a fun act for a fun night.

Be on the look out for new music from Plaid Brixx on the way here. Also the dates for the We The Kings Tour are still on sale but selling out fast. So be sure to grab yours here while you can.

All images ©2017, Owen Paterline Photography. Check out more here!

