ASO: Symphony Study Series – Fiddler on the Ceiling: The Art of Marc Chagall in Music

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s (ASO) popular Symphony Study series, led by Dr. Rachel Franklin, returns this winter on February 14 and 21 and spring on April 18 and 25. The study will explore Marc Chagall’s relationship to music through his visual art. The ASO’s 2016-2017 Masterworks Season celebrates the 130th birthday of the legendary visual artist and designer and showcases the works of composers celebrated by Chagall’s radiant artworks.

The Symphony Study’s winter session, titled A Fiddler on the Roof, will be held on February 14 and 21 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The first lecture will explore the complex relationship between Russian music and Chagall’s unique visual representations of it. The second lecture will focus on what the violin symbolized for Chagall and how we can relate his delicate fantastical visions to these large-scale concert works.

The spring session, titled Listening in Paris, will be held on April 18 and 25 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. This session will concentrate on Chagall’s constant draw to the cultural vibrancy of Paris and how he eventually found great success there despite Parisian audiences and their spectacularly bad concert manners.

Enrollment in the series is available at www.annapolissymphony.org, by calling 410-263-0907, or in person at the Symphony’s office at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Suite 204, Annapolis, MD 21401, Monday through Friday, 9:30am – 5:30pm.

Dr. Rachel Franklin is a distinguished lecturer and pianist. Deeply committed to musical outreach and education, Rachel enjoys a busy dual career as a popular music speaker and artist-teacher. Dr. Franklin has lectured for the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Associate Program, and is regularly invited to give master classes and judge competitions for gifted young musicians. She has also taught at the Peabody Conservatory and the Royal College of Music. She offers insightful conversation, provides musical and historical context and perspective and has been praised by ASO patrons as both highly entertaining and enlightening.

