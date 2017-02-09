Anne Arundel Police investigating double stabbing in Severn

Tonight at approximately, 4:39 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the Church at Severn, 8187 Telegraph Road for a report of a stabbing. Preliminary investigation has revealed two (2) juvenile males stabbed and transported with what is believed to be non life threatening injuries to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by ground. Both victims (age 16 and 17) are currently being described as uncooperative at this time. The stabbing is not believed to have happened at the church, it may have happened in a vehicle somewhere in the Severn/Odenton area. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a grey sweat shirt. The suspect is not on the scene or believed to be in the area. It is believed the victims and suspect are known to each other and this is not considered a random act.

There is no additional information at this time.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS