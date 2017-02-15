“Beaches
Anne Arundel County Town Hall Meetings for budget announced

| February 15, 2017
County Executive Steve Schuh  announced his administration will host a series of town hall meetings in February and March to discuss the FY2018 budget.  

The meetings will allow the citizens of Anne Arundel County to express their views and budget priorities one-on-one with the County Executive.

The locations and times of the meetings are as follows:

  • February 28th at 7:00 PM – Southern Middle School, 5235 Solomons Island Rd, Lothian, MD
  • March 15th at 7:00 PM– Park Elementary School, 201 East 11th Ave, Baltimore, MD 21225, Brooklyn, MD

The County Executive will be joined by members of his staff, as well as key members from departments across county government. Schuh will propose his budget on May 1st.

