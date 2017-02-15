Anne Arundel County Town Hall Meetings for budget announced

County Executive Steve Schuh announced his administration will host a series of town hall meetings in February and March to discuss the FY2018 budget.

The meetings will allow the citizens of Anne Arundel County to express their views and budget priorities one-on-one with the County Executive.

The locations and times of the meetings are as follows:

February 28 th at 7:00 PM – Southern Middle School, 5235 Solomons Island Rd, Lothian, MD

March 15 th at 7:00 PM – Park Elementary School, 201 East 11th Ave, Baltimore, MD 21225, Brooklyn, MD

The County Executive will be joined by members of his staff, as well as key members from departments across county government. Schuh will propose his budget on May 1st.

