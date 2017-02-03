Anne Arundel County Police arrest second suspect in Odenton homicide

This is an update to a story originally published on January 14 regarding a homicide in Odenton.

UPDATE1

Over the past several days, homicide detectives worked diligently and tirelessly in regards to the murder of Nathan Ford. As the investigation continued, several witnesses were interviewed in the following days to garner further information regarding Mr. Ford’s murder. Through the interviews homicide detectives learned that property belonging to Nathan Ford was missing from his person on the night he was shot and killed. Through other witnesses a suspect was identified in the shooting death and robbery of Mr. Ford. The suspect was positively identified as Antonio Eugene Diggs, a twenty-nine year old male from the 3700 block of Saint Victor Street, Baltimore, Maryland.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, Western District Detectives along with Homicide Detectives executed several search warrants. During the execution of the search warrants detectives recovered evidence linking Antonio Diggs to the murder of Nathan Ford. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect, Antonio Eugene Diggs with the following crimes related to Mr. Ford’s murder: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, Firearm Use in a Felony Violent Crime, and Theft less than $1,000.00. At approximately 8:30 p.m., members of the Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team and Homeland Security and Intelligence Unit accompanied by the Baltimore City Police Department apprehended Antonio Diggs in the 1600 block of Church Street, Baltimore, Maryland. At that time he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence as this crime can be described as a citizen robbery/murder. The Anne Arundel County Police urges citizens to always remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times.

As the investigation continues to unfold the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Nathan Ford to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE 2

Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives continued to work on the murder of Nathan Ford. As detectives sifted through video evidence, evidence collected from the scene and various search warrants a second suspect was positively identified as being involved in the murder. The suspect was identified as Jessica Marie Chaney, a thirty six year old female from the 1800 block of Jaybird Court, Severn, Maryland.

Through interviews and physical evidence detectives learned Jessica Chaney and Antonio Diggs were committing random street robberies on the night of Nathan Ford’s murder. During the robbery of Mr. Ford, Antonio Diggs shot him which led to his death. Jessica Chaney then drove Antonio Diggs from the scene.

On Thursday, February 2, 2017, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Jessica Chaney with the following in regards to the murder of Nathan Ford: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Armed Robbery, Robbery and Firearm Use in a Felony Crime of Violence. Jessica Chaney is currently incarcerated in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on unrelated robbery charges.

As the investigation continues to unfold the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Nathan Ford to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

Jessica Marie Chaney

36 YOA

1800 Block Jaybird Court

Severn, MD

Source : AACOPD

