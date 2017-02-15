Annapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “Prague, Paris, and Cologne”

Principal Oboist Fatma Daglar joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in the role of soloist under the musical direction of José-Luis Novo, for the third Masterworks Concert of the 2016-2017 season, March 3 and 4, at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. This concert is a marvelous example of composers finding inspiration in the culture and vibrant life of three major European cities. Mozart enjoyed a “love-at-first-sight” relationship with his Prague audience; Martinů flourished as an artist in Paris where he lived for 17 years, and Schumann found one of his most poignant musical depictions evoking the majestic architectural wonders of Cologne’s Cathedral in his Rhenish Symphony.

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s “Prague, Paris, and Cologne” concert program includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 “Prague” and his Magic Flute Overture, Bohuslav Martinů’s Concerto for Oboe featuring Fatma Daglar, and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish”.

In addition to being the principal oboist of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Fatma Daglar is the oboist of the acclaimed chamber ensemble Zéphyros Winds, and the principal oboist of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Chamber Orchestra and PostClassical Ensemble. Fatma Daglar has held the position of assistant principal oboe with the Louisville Orchestra and has performed on oboe and English horn with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, WolfTrap Opera Orchestra, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Washington Concert Opera Orchestra, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Britt Festival Orchestra, among many others. She currently teaches at Towson University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, University of Maryland at Baltimore County, and the Peabody Preparatory.

Tickets for the concerts are currently on sale online at www.annapolissymphony.org, by calling 410-263-0907, or in person at the Symphony’s office at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street Suite 204, Annapolis, MD 21401, Monday through Friday, 9:30am – 5:30pm.

Funding for the ASO is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, Coldwell Banker, M&T Bank, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is led by renowned Music Director José-Luis Novo who is beginning his twelfth season with the orchestra and features 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. Additionally, the non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, and various other community outreach efforts.

