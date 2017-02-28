Annapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Sunday

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides reminds residents that the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on Sunday, March 5th at 1 p.m.

The parade will travel down West Street to Church Circle, around the circle to Main Street, down Main Street, and end at City Dock. Streets along the route will close at 1 p.m. and are expected to remain closed until approximately 3 p.m.

The parade is sponsored by Naptown Events. There will be additional parking at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and shuttles to the downtown area will be provided by the parade sponsor.

This year’s parade and the surrounding festivities are in support of Wounded Troops through a local non-profit called Warrior Events, as well as The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and The Local Chapter of The Ancient Order of Hibernians.

If you would like more information on the parade, please visit www.naptownevents.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB