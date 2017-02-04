Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents Our Town

Annapolis Shakespeare Company’s production of Our Town by Thornton Wilder, directed by Sally Boyett and starring Broadway’s Patrick Ryan Sullivan, opened on January 27 at the Annapolis Shakespeare Theatre at 1804 West Street. Performances are Fridays at 8:00p.m., Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00p.m., and Sundays at 3:00p.m. Tickets are $25-45 with discounts for Seniors and Students. Opening night tickets are priced at $55-60 and include a post-performance reception with the director, star, cast and design team. The production runs five weekends through Sunday, February 26th. Please call the box office at 410-415-3513 or visit AnnapolisShakespeare.org for ticket details. All performances are accessible for wheelchair patrons. Please call the box office to arrange any special seating needs.

Our Town was the winner of the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and described by Edward Albee as “…the greatest American play ever written,” the story follows the small town of Grover’s Corners through three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage,” and “Death and Eternity.” Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually—in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre—die. Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents this classic masterpiece through a fresh lens.

“While all of Wilder’s work is intelligent, non-synthetic and often moving, as well as funny, it is Our Town that makes the difference. It is probably the finest play ever written by an American.”

—Edward Albee

“Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece…An immortal tale of small town morality [and]…a classic of soft spoken theater.” — The New York Times

“Beautiful and remarkable one of the sagest, warmest and most deeply human scripts to have come out of our theatre…A spiritual experience.” —The New York Post

“No American play describes more powerfully how we imagine ourselves.”- The New York Daily News

“No play ever moved me so deeply.” —Alexander Woolcott, The New Yorker

Annapolis Shakespeare Company (ASC) is the foremost professional theatre company in Annapolis, Maryland and the only theatre company dedicated to producing Shakespeare and the Classics. Founded by Artistic Director, Sally Boyett, ASC is a member of theatreWashington/Helen Hayes Awards and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit providing extensive educational outreach partnerships with local Performing and Visual Arts Programs and other public schools.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB