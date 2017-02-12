Annapolis receives $10K grant for Weather It Together program

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides announced that the city received $10,000 from the National League of Cities (NLC) and the Wells Fargo Foundation to support its Weather It Together Program.

“Our Weather It Together Program allows us the opportunity to identify new ways to prepare our residents and safeguard our city against flooding that threatens the integrity of our historic neighborhoods.” Mayor Pantelides said.

The money, awarded through the Leadership in Community Resilience program, will be used to connect national experts with City of Annapolis staff. Annapolis is one of ten cities participating in the two-year, $350,000 pilot initiative that will help bring together individuals to share ideas and best practices in advancing local resilience efforts. NLC will provide each city with $10,000 in direct financial support, as well as technical assistance and professional development opportunities for communities. Funding is provided with support from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

“Cities are leading the nation’s efforts to build resilient communities that will preserve and improve quality of life for generations to come,” said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities (NLC). “We are excited to work with city leaders to share their best practices and tactics for creating and implementing strong resilience frameworks. With the effects of climate change and extreme weather already being felt, 21st century cities must make resilience a central part of their planning and growth.”

“Wells Fargo created the Leadership in Community Resilience Program to help participating cities plan for, adjust to, and ultimately thrive in changing climate conditions,” said Mary Wenzel, senior vice president and head of environmental affairs at Wells Fargo. “This focus on resiliency is part of Wells Fargo’s multipronged approach to reducing the impacts of climate change on our customers, team members and communities.”

In addition to providing direct assistance to cities, the program will generate new insights related to the challenges and opportunities associated with local resilience initiatives. In the coming years, lessons learned through this process will be shared with cities throughout the U.S. looking to build more resilient communities.

“No one knows exactly how climate change will affect cities — the effects will be different everywhere,” said Cooper Martin, program director for the Sustainable Cities Institute at the National League of Cities (NLC). “But there are steps we must take today that will strengthen our neighborhoods and reduce the most serious risks for our children and for future generations. We’re proud to help these cities push forward.”

