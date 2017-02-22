Annapolis Police arrest three in armed robbery of delivery driver

On February 22 Detectives from the Annapolis Police Department charged three men with the armed robbery that occurred on January 25 at 8:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Bloomsbury Square.

On January 25 a delivery driver was making a food delivery in the 200 block of Bloomsbury Square when three male suspects approached him. One suspect was holding a handgun and demanded the driver’s money. The suspects took the money and fled on foot. The delivery driver returned to the business where he reported this to the police. The suspects were not located at the time of the report.

Detectives were able to identify three suspects and obtained arrest warrants for each. On February 22 two suspects, Chaz Matthews, 25, and Ellis Matthews, 28, both of Annapolis were located and arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Bloomsbury Square. On the same date the third suspect, John Simms, 28, of Annapolis was located in the unit block of West Washington Street.

Chaz Matthews was charged with armed robbery and eight other criminal charges. Ellis Matthews and John Simms were each charged with armed robbery and nine other criminal charges. All three men are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

