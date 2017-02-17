Annapolis Home & Garden Expo on tap for next weekend

The 11th annual Annapolis Home & Garden Expo, a one-of-a-kind homeowners event showcasing products and services for the home, will run for one weekend only : February Feb. 25-26, from 10am-6pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday at the Byzantium Center in Annapolis.

The Expo gives consumers a chance to participate in educational seminars with national and local celebrities on everything from landscaping, home improvement, and antiques. Over 80 companies will be on hand over the weekend, showcasing products and services including kitchen and bath displays, decking, fencing, countertops, tile, home energy systems, home financing, landscaping, interior design, window treatments, roofing, waterproofing, heating and air and more.



Educational Seminars:

Sat. Feb. 25 – All Day- Todd Peenstra Antique Appraisals

Sat. Feb. 25, 11AM- Staging for Success- The Creig Northrop Team of Long and Foster

Sat. Feb. 25, 12 noon and 3PM Matt Muenster from Bath Crashers

Sun. Feb. 26- All Day – Todd Peenstra Antique Appraisals

Sun. Feb. 26, 1PM Matt Muenster From Bath Crashers

Sun. Feb. 26, 2PM The Clean Gardening Movement- Lisa Winters from the Master Gardeners of Anne Arundel County

Sun. Feb. 26, 3PM Matt Muenster from Bath Crashers

​

Tickets are available at the door or in advance. Adults are $5. Tickets for active and retired military are only $3. For more information and details, please visit www.MidAtlanticExpos.com

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB