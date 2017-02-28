Annapolis Film Festival to open with Rob Reiner’s latest film “LBJ”

The Annapolis Film Festival will open the festival on March 30th with the Rob Reiner’s film “LBJ.” The film will be screened at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

The 5th Annual Annapolis Film Festival festival will feature more than 70 films from March 30 to April 2 across the downtown Annapolis area. The festival brings independent movies, documentaries, and specialized panels to thousands who flock to the city during those 4 days.

“LBJ,” directed by Reiner, stars Woody Harrelson as Lyndon Baines Johnson leading up to and following the aftermath of the assassination of JFK in Dallas. Jeffrey Donovan plays John F. Kennedy and Jennifer Jason Leigh is Lady Bird Johnson.

Tickets are $12.50 for a single screening or panel and day passes are $40.00.Student and senior tickets are $10. A general festival pass is $125 and available now online. Individual tickets and day passes will go on sale tomorrow–March 1.

