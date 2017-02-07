Annapolis Film Festival returns to Annapolis for its fifth year!

For four days, March 30 to April 2, 2017, downtown Annapolis becomes the venue for the 5th annual Annapolis Film Festival as moviegoers stroll from venue to venue seeing some of the world’s smartest and edgiest new films. With Loews Annapolis Hotel as Festival Central and O’Callaghan’s Hotel as the main venue for Panels and Workshops, our screening venues include Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Asbury United Methodist Church, The Key Auditorium at St. John’s College. St. Anne’s Parish Hall and Annapolis Elementary School.

Special showcases include films by and about African-Americans and the LGBTQ community. There are films on the environment; films with a local focus; shorts programs; student films; conversations with special industry guests; a Sunday morning slice of Jewish life; Coffee Talk breakfasts with filmmakers; and showbiz parties.

Tickets cost from $12.50 for a single screening or panel up to $125 for a festival pass. Student tickets (under 30) are also available. Passes can be purchased at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.

The website will have the times and locations of all events and screenings. Use the email sign up button on the site to receive regular email updates.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB