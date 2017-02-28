“Beaches
Annapolis Film Festival: locally made horror film to screen at festival

| February 28, 2017
First Two Films Announced for AFF 2017! The Annapolis Film Festival will be here before you know it!  And they have released the names of two of the films to be screened at the end of March!  Get your tickets now!

The Night Watchmen 

Filmed in the old Capital Newspaper building in Annapolis, this campy horror slasher pic has been called “bloody hilarious.”The Night Watchmen follows four inept security guards who, along with a sexy tabloid journalist, find themselves up against a horde of hungry vampire clowns. Written by Ken Arnold, directed by Mitchell Altieri, and produced by Cheryl and Leo Staurulakis. 

The Next Big Thing

A funny feature comedy set in LA. A triangle of overgrown, over-the-hill friends whose lives revolve around video games film a reality show starring one of their own. When Chuck is followed by a camera 24/7 his whole world spirals out of control. 

Directed by Brody Gusar, the film stars Jonathan Lipnicki, Marshall Manesh and Lauren Francesca. 

See the trailer here

