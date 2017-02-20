Annapolis Cup tickets on sale now; USNA Vs. St. John’s Croquet

This spring will mark another year of a great Annapolis tradition—the battle for the Annapolis Cup between the St. John’s College and U.S. Naval Academy croquet teams. The event, scheduled on Saturday, April 22, 2017, will take place at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of St. John’s College, rain or shine. New this year is an attendance cap of 5,000 and tickets will be required for admission. Proceeds will benefit student financial aid at St. John’s.

Tickets are $10 and are available now for purchase online at www.sjc.edu/croquet. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate on game day, on a first-come, first-served basis, until the limit of 5,000 guests is reached. Please note that re-entry, refunds, and exchanges will not be permitted. St. John’s students and Midshipmen can attend free by showing their student ID on game day, and do not need tickets. Children age 12 and under can attend for free—no tickets required.

Please also note that no outside liquids, except for unopened water bottles, will be permitted on campus. Spectators may still bring picnics, and champagne, beer, and wine will be sold at the match.

More information, including tent reservations and a complete list of event ground rules, is available at www.sjc.edu/croquet.

