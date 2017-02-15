Annapolis and Baltimore’s own Wedding on the Bay℠ by Watermark® wins a WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award® 2017

Newlyweds agree: saying “I Do” on the water is the best! Wedding on the Bay by Watermark is named a winner of the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® for Wedding Venues in the Chesapeake Bay region! Wedding ceremonies, receptions and rehearsal dinners are held on Watermark’s yachts along the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. As a Couples’ Choice Awards® winner, Wedding on the Bay by Watermark is highlighted within the WeddingWire Network, the leading global online wedding marketplace comprised of more than 400,000 wedding professionals globally.

Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark says, “Watermark loves love! In addition to couples choosing our yachts as the place to exchange their vows, we often have proposals on our public cruises. The water is a beautiful setting and our crew members always have champagne ready! The Couples’ Choice Awards is a special honor because it’s a result of positive reviews from the couples we’ve worked with.”

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Watermark. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients. The awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals in the WeddingWire Network. Watermark is proud to be one of the top rated Wedding Venues in Annapolis and Baltimore on the WeddingWire Network.

Watermark has been in the business of private yacht charters in the Chesapeake Bay area for over 40 years. Wedding on the Bay by Watermark is the landmark Annapolis company’s home for all things weddings. The luxury yachts offer a unique setting for weddings, receptions, rehearsal dinners and more. Couples choose their venue from an entire fleet of vessels that offer flexible floor plans, indoor and outdoor space, full service bars and catering kitchens. Home ports include Annapolis City Dock and the Baltimore Inner Harbor with docking privileges throughout the region.

“The Couples’ Choice Awards’ ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Wedding on the Bay by Watermark, who not only make a couple’s big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year’s winners on their achievements.”

For more information about Wedding on the Bay by Watermark, please visit WeddingOnTheBay.com.

Enclosed Photos:

Watermark Wedding-597-Dave McIntosh.jpg: A wedding onboard Raven in the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Wedding on the Bay by Watermark’s newest vessel. Photo by Dave McIntosh.

