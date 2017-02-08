AHS to perform OUR WORLD at Chesapeake Arts Center this Friday

The students in the Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) program at Annapolis High School perform OUR WORLD at the Chesapeake Arts Center THIS Friday, February 10, 2017 at 8:00pm in the Studio 194 theatre located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225. Tickets are available for $5.00 at www.chesapeakearts.org or by calling the main office at 410-636-6597.

When it comes to the results of the 2016 Presidential Election, the entire country is split. Whether you voted or didn’t, or whether you were completely behind one candidate or the other, one thing is certain; we just can’t seem to get along. Students in the Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) program at Annapolis High School seek to reach an arm out across the canyon with a single word; love.

OUR WORLD is an engaging spoken word piece addressing the need to end the plague of hate, stereotypes, and other prejudices by coming together as a community and as a human race. By addressing societal trends and accountability, the performance calls attention to the danger of our own thoughts and actions and encourages a collaboration of individuals which will, in turn, inspire a new world of hope.

“The piece echoes the sentiments of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tony acceptance speech, ‘Love is love is love is love is love is love is love …’” says Dana Peragallo, the director of the piece. “Our first class followed the election results and the main discussion surrounded the shock of values from one end of the spectrum to the other,” she said, “The students felt disconnected from one another and from the country. Taking the initiative to “live in love,” we knew it was time to create a piece to spread light.”

THE CLOSEST THING WE HAVE TO MAGIC is a provocative collection of monologues, devised pieces, scenes and musical numbers created by a group of students. “I’m a creator,” says Sean Penson, a senior, Creative Writer and one of the contributing students, “We kind of all contributed to it, and that’s what I really liked. We all had a say.” Dana Peragallo agreed, stating, “I love guiding students who are passionate about a concept. This group of extraordinary young men and women are exactly that.”

A big part of what PVA hopes to accomplish is outreach in the community and addressing current issues. From last year’s performance of URINETOWN: The Musical which aimed to raise money during the Flint Water Crisis to the 12th grade’s Heroin Project, which toured around middle schools and other organizations to heighten awareness about the heroin epidemic in Maryland, it’s obvious they have this in the bag.

If You Go

What: OUR WORLD performed by students in the performing and visual arts (pva) program at Annapolis High School

When: Friday, February 10, 2017 | Show 8:00pm

Where: Chesapeake Arts Center in the Studio 194 Theatre | 194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park MD 21225

Tickets: $5.00 Tickets. Purchase online at www.Chesapeakearts.org or call the Box Office at 410-636-6597

