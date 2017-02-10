“Beaches
African American History Tour at Hammond Harwood House

| February 10, 2017
hammond harwood interiorJoin PhD candidate Christopher Mielke for an African American History Tour at the Hammond-Harwood House.

The African American History Tour will cover the stories of men and women, both enslaved and free, who built, maintained, and lived in Hammond-Harwood House. A focus will be three enslaved women — Mary, Matilda, and Juliet — who worked at the house in the early to mid-19th century. Other topics include how petitions for freeing certain enslaved men and women were handled, the aims of the American Colonization Society, and the successes and setbacks of one early African-American artist. 

