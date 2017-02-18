AFC Urgent Care Edgewater welcomes new medical director

American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, welcomes Dr. Jerry Ann Hunter to the AFC team as Medical Director. In her new role Dr. Hunter will oversee all clinical and lab services at the AFC’s medical center in Edgewater, Maryland.

Prior to joining AFC, Dr. Hunter was founder and Medical Director of a private urgent care center in Elkridge, MD. Before Dr. Hunter started her own urgent care practice, she worked as an urgent care physician at a number of facilities in Maryland. She has additionally served as a primary care physician with Patuxent Medical Group.

“We are very happy to have Dr. Jerry Hunter joining us as our new Medical Director,” says Rick Morani, Owner of AFC Urgent Care Edgewater. “Dr. Hunter’s wealth of experience and skills, both as a clinician and Medical Director in the field of urgent care and internal medicine, will prove to be a huge asset to our center operations. We look forward to working with her to serve the needs of our community.”

Dr. Hunter has been practicing since 1993. She received her Medical Degree in Internal Medicine from the University of Maryland and completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at the Washington Hospital Center. She additionally earned a Master’s degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. Her earlier education includes a Masters degree in Secondary education from Catholic University of America and she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Bacteriology from the University of Texas.

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of the Doctors Express, AFC has become the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 170 clinics and 500 in-network physicians caring for 2 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., AFC’s stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit www.AmericanFamilyCare.com.

Locally owned and operated, AFC Edgewater is a physician-staffed provider of urgent care, occupational medicine, and other non-emergency health care. AFC Edgewater features a high-tech, high-touch approach, including digital x-rays, on-site lab testing, state of the art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. The center is open 7-days a week, from 8am-8pm Monday-Friday and Saturday & Sunday from 8am-6pm. No appointments are necessary. For more information, visit www.AFCUrgentCareEdgewater.com.

