Active Duty Marine from Ft. Meade identified as victim in fatal hit and run crash in Odenton

This is a follow up to a story reported yesterday afternoon.

On February 24, 2017 officers responded to Patuxent Rd near Conway Rd. Odenton for a report of a fatal crash.

Information from witnesses indicated a BMW 335i was southbound on Patuxent Rd. when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Upon losing control the BMW crossed the double yellow line into the northbound lane, subsequently striking a motorcycle traveling northbound.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and as a result sustained fatal injuries. A front seat passenger in the BMW sustained minor injuries.

Upon arrival of responding officers the driver of the BMW fled the scene. Responding units were able to apprehend the driver approximately a quarter mile south of the crash scene hiding in a quarry.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Charges are pending review by the States Attorney.

Vehicle 1:

2007 BMW 335i

Driver/Owner

Martin Martinez Ballinas (28) (Not Injured)

1600 Block Heather Pl.

Crofton, MD 21114

Passenger

Kevin Rolando Perez Velasquez (22) (Minor Injuries)

1600 Block Heather Place

Crofton, MD 21114

Vehicle 2:

Yamaha YZFR600 Motorcycle

Driver:

James Ray Walden (21) (Fatal Injuries)

1100 Block E. Rouse Ave.

Peoria Heights, IL, 61616

(Active Duty Marine, Stationed at Ft. Meade)

