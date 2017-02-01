AAWDC offers training for the new and emerging workforce

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) is starting 2017 with a new and exciting initiative for eligible County young adults, ages 18-24 who are currently not in school.

F.L.O.W., which stands for First Level of Work, offers career exploration, essential workplace skills training, job readiness assessments and consultation, occupational training and job placement assistance, at no cost. After attending an information session, prospective participants will sign up for one of three career exploration sessions offered from late-January to late-February to identify their place in the workforce, identify career goals, and determine a plan to achieve their career goals. The F.L.O.W. initiative will run March thru May 2017 and will focus on careers in Healthcare and Information Technology.

Participants will

Enjoy career exploration by identifying personal interests and strengths through assessments, including the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.



Attend a week-long training on essential workplace skills and money management.



Develop self-marketing tools through job readiness consultation (i.e., resume preparation, interviewing techniques, etc.)



Meet local industry leaders who will share insights on working in the healthcare and information technology industries.



Spend a day at Fort Meade, meet with industry officials and get a “behind the scenes” look at the Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center and the National Cryptologic Museum.



Be enrolled, (if all qualifications are met), in occupational training including, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA)

Certified Nursing Assistant/Geriatric Nursing Assistant (CNA/GNA)

Computer User Support Technician/Help Desk Technician

All trainings result in at least one nationally recognized certification.



Receive job placement assistance.

Information sessions will be held throughout the County. They are all on public transportation lines and last about 1 hour. There will be a career coach there to answer any questions.

Are you ready to go with the FLOW?

Reserve your seat today at AA-Workforce.eventbrite.com or call Monique at 410-766-5212

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB