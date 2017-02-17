AAMC’s Bayless named “Influential Marylander” by The Daily Record

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) President and CEO Victoria W. Bayless has been recognized as an “Influential Marylander” by The Daily Record and will be honored March 23 at a ceremony in Cockeysville, Md.

Fifty-one Influential Marylanders were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology.

“This year’s Influential Marylanders demonstrate an impressive record of accomplishment, leadership and vision,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “What they say is important, and what they do makes a difference in the lives of many in Maryland and beyond. The Daily Record is honored to recognize their accomplishments.”

Bayless has 25 years of experience in management and leadership roles specializing in strategic planning, health system operations, performance improvement, community health and outreach, medical staff relations, physician practice management and business development. The principal architect of AAMC’s ten-year strategic plan, Vision 2020: Living Healthier Together, Bayless is focused on overall quality performance, workforce development, growth and financial strength, while improving access and meeting the needs of the community. During her tenure, AAMC has become the third busiest hospital in Maryland, with the busiest joint, bariatrics and urogynecology programs in the state, and is one of only six percent of hospitals in the U.S. to have earned the Magnet® designation for superior nursing care.

Bayless was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 12 national healthcare leaders in the publication’s 2007 “Up and Comers” report. In 2007, the Baltimore Business Journal recognized her as one of “40 under 40” business leaders in the region. Most recently, in 2016, the Capital Gazette named Bayless to its list of “People to Watch.” Additionally, Bayless was named one of the “Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT” by Health Data Management.

Bayless is a 2007 graduate of Leadership Anne Arundel and the 2011 recipient of the YWCA’s Tribute to Women & Industry (TWIN) Award. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on the board of organizations including the United Way of Central Maryland, CareFirst/Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Johns Hopkins Home Care Group, and the American Hospital Association Region 3 Policy Board. In 2016, Governor Larry Hogan appointed Bayless to serve on the state’s Health Services Cost Review Commission.

Honorees will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the March 24 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

