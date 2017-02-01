AAMC opens new physicians specialty suite

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) announced the grand opening of its new Specialty Physicians Suite–Annapolis. Located on the fifth floor of the AAMC Belcher Pavilion, the Specialty Physicians Suite will house Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG) Cardiology Specialists, AAMG Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, AAMG Neurology Specialists, AAMG Neuropsychology Specialists and AAMG Palliative Medicine Specialists.

Mitch Schwartz, MD, chief medical officer at AAMC, says bringing these multispecialty doctors, nurses and skilled care teams under one roof is part of AAMC’s continuous efforts to better integrate and coordinate patient care.

“Patients will have the benefit of better communication between doctors, easy appointment scheduling and seamless medical record sharing between specialties. Our focus is on our patients and creating the best health care experience possible,” says Dr. Schwartz.

Barbara Onumah, MD, of AAMG Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, says both patients and providers benefit from having all the care teams in a single location. “The environment will encourage collaboration between providers in different subspecialties. This will lead to better coordination of care and testing and improved patient outcomes,” she says.

Patients visiting AAMC’s Specialty Physicians Suite will have the ability to get referrals and consultations on the spot, as well as save time scheduling appointments with specialists who can meet a spectrum of health care needs.

Dr. Onumah explains how this works, specifically as it relates to patients with diabetes. “People with diabetes are at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease. Adults with type 2 diabetes are two to four times more likely to have heart disease or stroke than adults without diabetes. Patients seeing an endocrine specialist within the Specialty Physicians Suite will have a ‘one stop shop,’” she says.

To schedule an appointment with any of the practices located in the Specialty Physicians Suite—Annapolis call 443-481-6700.

