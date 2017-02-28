AAMC announces ne Board leadership for 2017

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) recently elected board officers for 2017-18.

Gary Jobson, chair, is an author, world-class sailor and Emmy-winning television commentator. He is vice president of the International Sailing Federation and president of the National Sailing Hall of Fame.

He has been involved in the health care community via various avenues throughout his career, including his personal experience facing disease, as well as serving on the boards of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Va., and the University of Maryland Medical System. Jobson has been involved in fundraising initiatives on behalf of the Leukemia Society and has served as chairman of the Leukemia Cup Regatta Series since 1994.

Jobson currently serves on the boards of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Chesapeake Bay Trust, Fales-Committee, Friends of St. John’s College, Hope Funds for Cancer Research, National Sailing Hall of Fame, US Coast Guard Foundation, US Naval Academy and the US Sailing Foundation.

John Belcher, vice chair, is the former chairman and CEO of Arinc, an Annapolis, Md.-based provider of transportation communications and systems engineering solutions to aviation, defense, aerospace, airports, rail and information technology customers in more than 150 countries globally.

Belcher previously served on the AAMC Foundation board of directors for nine years, serving as chairman for three of those years. He also chaired the capital campaign “Care Like No Other.” He has served on the AAMC Board of Trustees for five years.

Leisa Russell, treasurer, is the president of Russell Consulting, LLC. She has more than 30 years of extensive experience, including roles as chief financial officer and health care consultant. She currently serves as a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

Russell has been a member of the AAMC Board of Trustees for seven years. In addition to serving as treasurer, Russell was also appointed chair of the AAMC Finance Committee and will serve as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, as well.

Jason Groves, secretary, is executive vice president and general counsel for Medifast, Inc. Previously, Groves spent ten years with Verizon. For most of his time there, Groves was the assistant vice president of Government Affairs for Verizon Maryland and was responsible for legislative policy and community affairs.

Groves is an Army veteran and entered active duty as a direct commissioned Judge Advocate in the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corp (JAG) in 1997, where he also had the distinction of prosecuting criminal cases in the District Court of Maryland as a Special Assistant United States Attorney.

Groves has been a member of the AAMC Board of Trustees for eight years. He is also serves on the board for several other organizations.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS