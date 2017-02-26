AACPS’s top scientists to compete for spots at International Science Fair

More than 360 secondary students from public and private schools will share their research in the disciplines of science, math, and engineering at the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Regional Science and Engineering Fair at North County High School on March 4, 2017.

Hundreds of awards, prizes, and incentives have been provided by organizations such as Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Defense Spectrum Organization, Anne Arundel Community College, Intel, Rockwell Collins, US Air Force, the US Navy/US Marine Corps Office of Naval Research, and the Water Environment Federation. The Grand Prize winner(s) will have the opportunity to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) in Los Angeles, California in May 2017. More than $4 million in awards and scholarships will be awarded at ISEF.

Students will discuss their research and communicate their findings with judges from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 4, 2017, at North County High School. Research projects will be available for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winners of the regional fair will be announced during the awards ceremony, 6:00 p.m., March 9, 2017, at North County High School. The fair and awards ceremony are open to the public.

Source : AACPS

