AACC welcomes two new leaders

Anne Arundel Community College welcomed two new leaders Feb. 1 in the Division of Learning – Associate Vice President of Learning and Academic Affairs Alycia Marshall and Dean of the School of Science and Technology Lance Bowen.

“These searches gave AACC an opportunity to hire individuals with strengths in different areas, along with national and major leadership experiences to work collaboratively in ways that will propel us forward,” said Mike Gavin, vice president for Learning.

Marshall, previously the mathematics department chair, has been with AACC since starting as a part-time instructor in 1998. Among other accomplishments, she was recently named “100 Most Inspiring Women in STEM” from Insight into Diversity Magazine and secured a $600,000 National Science Foundation grant to develop the Engineering Scholars Program at AACC.

Bowen comes to AACC from Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nev., where he was dean of the Division of Sciences. An Alaska native and graduate of the University of Nevada, he also worked as an associate dean of Assessment and Planning, vice chair of biology and professor of biology.

“With this additional leadership, I have every confidence that the Division of Learning will continue to focus on student success, completion and, above all else, learning,” Gavin said.

