7th Naptown BarBAYq on tap for May 6th, tickets on sale



The Naptown BarBAYq is back for the 7th straight year, under the new management of ABC Events. Hold on to your apron because this year will blow the lid off your grill!

Here’s a sneak peak under the lid…

FOR-THE-SERIOUS foodie KCBS-sanctioned barbecue competition

People’s Choice Barbecue is back – bigger and better!

Specialty Barbecue food vendors

Kids entertainment

Live music to enjoy all day long

Tickets are on sale now, and if you act quickly, you can use the code BBQFEB17 for discount tickets until the end of February.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 | 10:00am | Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

