76th Annual Brigade Boxing Championships scheduled for February 24th

The Naval Academy’s 76th Annual Brigade Boxing Championships will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in Alumni Hall. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

As part of the academy’s physical education program, all midshipmen are required to participate in boxing, and boxing is also offered as a club sport at the Academy. The boxing team participates in invitational competitions in the fall and spring, as well as in ongoing intramural bouts. The Brigade Boxing Championship showcases the most elite midshipmen boxers, each performing in three-round matches within their weight class.

The boxing program at the Naval Academy started in 1865, and today the Naval Academy’s Brigade Boxing Championship generates hundreds of spectators and fans. In 1967, future Secretary of the Navy James Webb and future Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North, fought each other in the welterweight category during the competition. The event also gained national attention in 2006 when the movie “Annapolis” hit theatres.

The best boxers from the competition go on to a regional competition in order to qualify for the National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA) Championships held each spring.

