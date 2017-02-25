76th Annual Brigade Boxing Championship does not disappoint (PHOTOS)
The 76th Annual Brigade Boxing Championship was held last night at Alumni Hall at the US Naval Academy. The evening started off with a dislocated shoulder in the first bout, but eventually heated up with several intense performances by Stephanie Simon, Evan Stargil, Josh Looney, and Bee Nguyen to name a few. A full write-up from Kevin Chaney will be available soon. Please revisit out live blog which has video of the entire evening.
All images © 2017 Kevin Carroll | a digital cure photography
